White House: Biden to make remarks on booster shots

The Biden administration’s health experts will host a briefing on Wednesday to “discuss next steps as it relates to boosters,” and people “can expect to hear from the president on this topic as well,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday during a briefing. President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for everyone who qualifies.

