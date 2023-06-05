White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday called for all sides to reach a resolution, when she was asked if the Biden administration might intervene in contract talks between union dockworkers at West Coast ports and their employers. “What we see as the best way to move forward is for both sides or for all sides to continue to work to come to the table and come to a solution here, and so that’s what we are going to continue to encourage,” she told reporters.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

