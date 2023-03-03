White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday criticized GOP officials after Walgreens WBA said it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 Republican-led states that have warned the drugstore chain on the matter. “Elected officials targeting pharmacies and their ability to provide women with access to safe, effective and FDA-approved medication is dangerous and just unacceptable,” she said during a briefing. She pointed reporters to a Justice Department opinion on the issue, as well as to President Joe Biden’s January memorandum that she said “aims to preserve continued access to a safe drug,” but said she’s “not going to have anything more than what I just laid out.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

