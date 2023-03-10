A top White House economist said Friday that she had confidence in the banking system and its regulators, when she was asked about Silicon Valley Bank’s SIVBfailure. “Our banking system is in a fundamentally different place than it was a decade ago,” Cecilia Rouse, who chairs President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters during a White House press briefing. She said reforms that “were put into place back then really provide the kind of resilience that we’d like to see, so we have every faith in our regulators.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

