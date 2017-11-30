White House ‘keeping an eye’ on cryptocurrencies, spokeswoman Sanders says

The White House is monitoring cryptocurrencies and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert is “keeping an eye” on them, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. Sanders was asked about the currencies, which include bitcoin , the price of which hit $10,000 but moved below that level Thursday. Sanders didn’t elaborate on how the Trump administration is monitoring them.

