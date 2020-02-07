White House may oust impeachment witness Vindman from NSC: report

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, may soon be dismissed from the National Security Council, Bloomberg News reported Thursday night. The move by the White House would be part of a broader effort to shrink foreign-policy bureaucracy, Bloomberg reported, and the White House plans to portray the move as downsizing rather than retaliation. However, sources told Bloomberg that some officials also targeted for removal are perceived as being disloyal to Trump. The moves have been discussed for weeks, Bloomberg said, and could happen as soon as Friday. Vindman, a decorated Iraq War veteran, testified before a House panel in November, and said he felt compelled to report to the NSC’s top attorney that Trump had made inappropriate demands to the Ukraine’s president when Trump sought an investigation into the Bidens.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

