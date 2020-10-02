White House objects to FDA’s plans for authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine: WSJ

White House officials have objected to U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed standards for approving a COVID-19 vaccine and do not seem likely to sign off on the agency’s guidelines, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials are unhappy with a proposal to monitor study subjects in trials for side effects for two months after being vaccinated, the people said. The White House has been pushing for the FDA to come up with a vaccine quickly and preferably before the November election, raising concerns it will be rushed through without observing proper safety protocols. Among the White House officials raising concerns were chief of staff Mark Meadows and some high-ranking aides in the Office of Management and Budget, one person said. A White House spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

