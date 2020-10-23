The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintained their upbeat public prospects for a fiscal stimulus package Friday, even as time has dwindled almost completely for any chance it could be acted on by Nov. 3.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Stimulus stalemate threatens more hardship and slower recovery, economists warn - October 23, 2020
- : White House, Pelosi keep hope alive publicly on fiscal stimulus as time runs out - October 23, 2020
- Baker Hughes reports a fifth-straight weekly rise in the U.S. oil-rig count - October 23, 2020