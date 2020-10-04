White House physician: Trump is being now being treated with steroid

President Donald Trump is now being treated with dexamethasone, a common steroid that has demonstrated in clinical trials in the U.K. that it can reduce mortality in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Dexamethasone, a type of corticosteroids, has been considered a treatment only for severely ill COVID-19 patients; “corticosteroids also appear to be associated with benefit among critically ill patients with COVID-19 whether they are receiving mechanical ventilation or oxygen without mechanical ventilation,” researchers wrote in September in a JAMA editorial. One of Trump’s physicians said Sunday morning during a press conference that Trump received the first dose of dexamethasone on Saturday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

