A White House spokesman said the U.S. would “work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case,” following news of the death of two of four Americans abducted in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros. American officials are still working with Mexican officials to learn more about the case, and the U.S. offers its “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of those killed, said the spokesman, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, during a briefing for reporters on Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

