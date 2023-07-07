White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated interest Friday in Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Twitter rival, Threads, but she declined to comment on whether there any White House plans to join the new social network, which has hit 70 million sign-ups after debuting just two days ago. Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have “anything to preview” on the question of joining Threads, but added that she’s “curious about it” and she knows that “it’s getting some attention.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

