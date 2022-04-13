White House pushes back on view that $2 trillion fiscal package caused inflation

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday pushed back after a reporter asked if President Joe Biden takes responsibility for high U.S. inflation because last year he signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law that economists such as Larry Summers said at the time wasn’t needed. “Well, the alternative would have been that we would have gone into a massive economic downward spiral, and many Americans would have not had enough food to put on the table. So we chose the other path,” Psaki said during a press briefing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
- : How bad is the bond-market carnage? This unlikely sector is down 10% as inflation takes a bite out of returns. - April 13, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: New York Public Library makes banned books free on its app and Biden to allow more ethanol in effort to ease gas prices — here’s what you need to know - April 13, 2022
- The New York Post: Texas Gov. Abbott’s migrant bus discharges passengers at D.C. building housing Fox News, NBC News, C-SPAN - April 13, 2022