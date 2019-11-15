White House releases readout of first Trump-Zelensky call

The White House on Friday released a record of an April discussion between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, who had then just won Ukraine’s presidential election. It was released just as Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, arrived for open testimony in Democrats’ impeachment proceedings. The discussion is largely congratulatory. Democrats are focusing in their impeachment inquiry on a July 25 discussion between Trump and Zelensky, in which Trump asked his counterpart to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump calls the inquiry a “witch hunt.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
