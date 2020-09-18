The U.S. Postal Service was prepared to mail face masks to every American household in April, but the White House scrapped the plan at the last minute over fears it would cause a panic, according to multiple reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Biden says he won’t downplay threats to U.S. at Pennsylvania town hall - September 17, 2020
- : Uber hires new tech chief from Amazon - September 17, 2020
- : White House reportedly scrapped plan to mail face masks to every household in U.S. - September 17, 2020