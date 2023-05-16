White House spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said President Joe Biden might not make planned stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea that were expected to happen in conjunction with his trip to Japan for a G-7 summit. “We’re re-evaluating,” Kirby told reporters. “There’s not been a cancellation, as yet, but that could happen.” The comments came as Biden and the four top U.S. lawmakers are due to meet Tuesday afternoon on raising the ceiling for federal borrowing and avoiding a market-shaking default.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

