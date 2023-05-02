When asked about selling in bank stocks Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the situation for banking is something President Joe Biden “does indeed take very seriously.” She said U.S. officials “have the tools necessary to keep our banking system safe and protect depositors.” In addition, she told reporters during a press briefing that she’s “not going to speak to the markets, not going to do that from here.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

