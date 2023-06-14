White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said she didn’t have much information when she was asked about Microsoft MSFT co-founder Bill Gates reportedly planning to meet Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a trip to China. “I don’t know if Bill Gates has reached out to us or if we have reached out to him,” she told reporters, adding that Gates can speak for himself about his trip.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

