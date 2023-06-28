White House spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday said the Biden administration is “very focused on restoring America’s leadership in the production of semiconductors,” as he declined to comment on a report that the administration is considering a new ban on sales of artificial-intelligence chips to China. “I don’t have anything on that particular reporting, but I will tell you that through the CHIPS Act that the president signed, we are very focused on restoring America’s leadership in the production of semiconductors,” said Kirby in a MarketWatch interview that was broadcast live. President Joe Biden has said he “wants America to be at the front end of the supply chain, not the back end, which is where we were, so we’re focused on that very, very keenly, but again, I don’t have anything on that particular reporting to speak to,” added Kirby, the strategic-communications coordinator for Biden’s National Security Council.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

