White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday indicated the Biden administration is paying attention to the banking sector’s stocks KBEKRE, when she was asked if the administration was considering imposing a stop on short-selling of bank stocks like there was during the 2008 financial crisis. “The administration is going to closely monitor the market developments, including the short-selling pressure on healthy banks,” she said during a press briefing, adding that reporters should refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission for information on any possible actions. On Wednesday, a Reuters report said the SEC is not currently contemplating a short-selling ban, as worries over bank soundness hit share prices.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

