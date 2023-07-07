The White House early Friday said it’s trying to crack down on so-called junk insurance with new rules. If finalized, the new rules would require short-term health insurance to be limited to a maximum of four months instead of three years. The White House also said it’s releasing guidance on rules against surprise medical billing and taking steps to protect consumers from unfair medical debt.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

