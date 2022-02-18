White House says Russia to blame for cyberattacks on Ukraine

A Biden administration official on Friday put the blame on Russia for a cyberattack that hit Ukrainian banks earlier this week. “We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widescale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week,” Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger told reporters.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
