White House says Trump’s meeting with Michigan lawmakers not about ‘advocacy’

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Michigan lawmakers won’t be “an advocacy meeting,” the White House said Friday, as he was reportedly expected to lean on them to reverse Joe Biden’s win in their state. “There will be no one from the campaign there; he routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. Meanwhile, a Michigan Republican leader close to state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and state House Speaker Lee Chatfield told NBC News that both men expect Trump to pressure them to try to overturn Biden’s win in Michigan. Trump is continuing to contest the results of the Nov. 3 election and McEnany said claims from ongoing litigation “deserve to be pursued.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

