White House sees ‘positive direction’ for bipartisan infrastructure deal, Psaki says

The Biden administration remains upbeat on achieving a bipartisan infrastructure deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “We were quite encouraged by the conversations overnight and into this morning,” she told reporters. “We see momentum is moving in a positive direction.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said lawmakers may stay in session through the weekend to finish a bill on infrastructure.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

