The Biden administration on Tuesday said Southwest Airlines LUV had “failed its customers, point blank” through a holiday-season meltdown, and threatened fines on the carrier if it doesn’t make customers whole. “The Department of Transportation will hold them accountable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Southwest returned to more normal operations last weekend, contending with some weather challenges as it sought to regain credibility with regulators and travelers. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
