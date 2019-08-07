White House to ban government agencies from doing business with Huawei

The Trump administration is expected Wednesday to move ahead with banning U.S. government agencies from buying telecom and other equipment or services from China’s Huawei, reports said. The White House is reportedly moving ahead despite efforts by the Chinese telecommunications giant to block the rule in court. Congress mandated the prohibition as part of a broader defense bill signed into law last year, as CNBC writes. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story