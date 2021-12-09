White House warns it will take ‘additional measures’ on Iran if nuclear talks fail

The Biden administration on Thursday warned it would take “additional measures” against Iran’s economy if nuclear talks continue to stall. “If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran’s nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran’s revenue-producing sectors,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing. Psaki said President Joe Biden has asked U.S. officials to be prepared if diplomacy fails and “we must turn to other options.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

