White House’s Hassett says progress made in Mexico talks

The U.S. and Mexico have made “a lot of progress” in border-security talks in Washington, White House economist Kevin Hassett said Friday on CNBC, just days before tariffs on Mexican goods are set to go into effect. Talks are continuing for a third day in Washington on Friday. President Donald Trump has threatened 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning Monday if the country doesn’t stem the flow of Central American migrants to the U.S. border. Mark Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, separately told reporters Trump could turn off the tariff threat over the weekend if talks go well. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

