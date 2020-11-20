: WHO advisers recommend against Gilead’s remdesivir for treating COVID-19

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. fell in after-hours trading Thursday after a World Health Organization panel recommended against doctors using the drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.
