Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, delivered new fatality rates for COVID-19 at a press conference Tuesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Super Tuesday live blog: Biden wins Alabama, Massachusetts to close to call - March 3, 2020
- WHO says coronavirus fatality rates are higher than previously thought — they also vary wildly depending on age, gender and country - March 3, 2020
- Biden projected to win North Carolina; join our Super Tuesday live blog for more - March 3, 2020