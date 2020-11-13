: Why COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe are set to get lighter — but last longer

European governments are eager to loosen the restrictions in the run-up to the festive season, during which retailers make 20% of their annual sales.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Former Wells Fargo CEO charged by SEC for role in misleading investors - November 13, 2020
- Wells Fargo’s Stumpf and Tolstedt charged by SEC for misleading investors - November 13, 2020
- London Markets: FTSE 100 drops on weak oil prices and a strong pound, but is set for best week since June - November 13, 2020