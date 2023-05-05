DraftKings’s revenue increased more than 80% from last year, beating estimates. And the sportsbook operator expects to turn a profit soon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Why DraftKings CEO Jason Robins isn’t celebrating the company’s big year: ‘I’ll gloat when I’m dead’ - May 5, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AMD stock ends week higher as post-earnings loss erased by Microsoft AI hopes - May 5, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. bank deposits edge down in latest week while lending rises - May 5, 2023