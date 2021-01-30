Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. are edging perilously close to all-out legal war, with the social-media giant strongly considering a lawsuit that could ultimately sway antitrust investigators.
- : Why Facebook is considering an antitrust lawsuit against Apple - January 30, 2021
- : GameStop, AMC stocks log best performing week ever as retail investor vs. Wall Street war drags out - January 30, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Apple is still in the ‘early innings’ amid strong 5G iPhone sales - January 30, 2021