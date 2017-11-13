Why GE had the worst day since 2009 but the Dow industrials still ended in the green

General Electric record its worst daily decline since April 2009 but that didn’t stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average from booking a gain on Monday. That’s because the the more than 7% drop in shares of GE , the 125-year-old conglomerate, equates to about a 10-point drop in the price-weighted Dow . In other words, a $1 move in anyone of the Dow’s 30 components equates to a 6.89-point swing in the equity benchmark. That price weighting places emphasis on a company’s share price– $19.02 for GE- rather than, say, market value. GE boasts a market value of about $165 billion, after shedding about $10 billion in Monday trade. It also is the worst performer so far this year among the Dow’s components. GE’s downturn on Monday, however, was outweighed by gains in McDonald’s Corp. , Home Depot Inc. and Boeing Co. , which all trade at a share price well over $100. GE’s decline come as the company undergoes a drastic restructuring, including cutting its divided in half, under new CEO John Flannery. Overall, the Dow ended the session up about 17 points, or 0.1%, at 23,439, snapping a two-session skid. The S&P 500 index gained 0.1% at 2,584, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1% at 6,757.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story