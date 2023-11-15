Some 38% of aspiring homeowners say saving for a down payment is the most difficult part of the home-buying process, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Why it’s so hard for first-time buyers to save for a house. One factor: car-loan debt. - November 15, 2023
- Next Avenue: Violence, crime and corruption: A cautionary tale for those looking to retire abroad - November 15, 2023
- Senate could pass continuing resolution to avert shutdown today: Schumer - November 15, 2023