The ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ aims to disrupt the popular free holiday cup giveaway to protest working conditions — like short-staffing on promotional days like this one
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Why Starbucks union workers are walking out on Red Cup Day - November 16, 2023
- Europe Markets: HelloFresh shares plunge to four-year low as problems in U.S. hit profits - November 16, 2023
- Earnings Results: Walmart’s stock tumbles after soft guidance offsets earnings beat - November 16, 2023