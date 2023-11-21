The amount of money Americans spend during the holiday shopping season is expected to return to “normal” this year — but weak retail sales in October raised red flags.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Top Morgan Stanley executive Andy Saperstein diagnosed with cancer - November 21, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices head for first loss in 3 sessions as traders await OPEC+ meeting - November 21, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: The OpenAI debacle shows Silicon Valley will never police itself - November 21, 2023