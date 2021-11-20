: Wind turbine maker Vestas shuts some computer systems after cyber security incident

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, one of the world’s biggest wind turbine makers, said Saturday it shut down computer systems across several locations to deal with a cyber security incident.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Apple will now help you repair your iPhone, but are you really up to the task? - November 20, 2021
- Distributed Ledger: Some crypto companies frown on infrastructure law, while some financial advisors cheer for it - November 20, 2021
- Mark Hulbert: Lore has it that there’s a lull leading up to Santa Claus rallies — here’s what the statistics show - November 20, 2021