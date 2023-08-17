Wingstop Inc. WING said Thursday its board has approved a new share buyback program of up to $250 million. The chicken wing restaurant operator said it will finance the program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations. As of July 1, the company had $188.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The stock has gained 18% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
