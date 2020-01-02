Wingstop COO to step down March 7

Wingstop Inc. announced Thursday that the chicken chain’s chief operating officer, Laurence Kruguer, will step down from his position, effective at the close of business March 7. The resignation was not the result of a disagreement between Kruguer and the company, according to a filing. Wingstop stock is down nearly 4% in Thursday trading, but has rallied 34.5% over the last 12 months. The S&P 500 index is up 26.2% for the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

