Winnebago beats profit and revenue expectations, boosted by growth in towables business

Winnebago Industries Inc. reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter net income that rose to $18.0 million, or 57 cents a share, from $11.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 52 cents. Revenue rose to $450.0 million from $245.3 million, boosted by the acquisition of Grand Design RV. The FactSet revenue consensus was $384.0 million. Motorized sales fell 2.4% to $190.4 million, missing the FactSet consensus of $198.5 million, but that was offset by the 24% increase in towables revenue, which was well above expectations of $181.5 million. “We remain optimistic about the strength of the RV marketplace as a whole, with overall U.S. shipments expected to exceed 500,000 units in 2017, and a ninth consecutive year of growth projected in 2018,” said Chief Executive Michael Happe. The stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trade. It has soared 81% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.

