Winnebago Industries raises dividend by 9%

RV maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. said Wednesday that its board of directors has approved a 9% dividend increase to 12 cents a share, payable on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16. Winnebago in June posted quarterly earnings above Wall Street expectations thanks to a surge in RV sales amid the pandemic. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story