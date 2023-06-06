Shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO charged up 4.9% Tuesday, as they got a boost from fellow recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries Inc.’s THO big earnings beat. Winnebago is slated to report fiscal third-quarter results on our about June 21, according to FactSet. The company has beaten both adjusted profit and sales expectations the past 15 quarters, but the stock has fallen on the day after results were reported nine times, including after the last three earnings reports. Meanwhile, Thor Industries’ stock soared 12.4% toward the biggest one-day gain since it ran up 16.1% on April 6, 2020, after the company reported a fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit per share that was more than double what was expected and lifted its full-year earnings outlook. Year to date, Winnebago shares have rallied 14.5% and Thor shares have climbed 17.8%, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 11.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

