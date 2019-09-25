Wirecard lower as UBS downgrades stock on growth fears

Wirecard shares slipped over 2% as UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. UBS flagged concerns over slowing organic growth and the risk it may use proceeds from bonds — including a 900 million euro convertible to SoftBank — for M&A. “While we still have a high regard for Wirecard’s structural growth opportunity from a shift from cash-to-card and the convergence of eCommerce with brick-and-mortar activity, we think it will be difficult to sustain the current 30%+ organic growth rate seen recently over the medium-term. At the same time, we see limited downside risk given Wirecard’s shares are trading at a discount to its payments peers, albeit some of this may still be explained given the uncertainty around internal risk governance and the ongoing investigation by the Singaporean authorities.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

