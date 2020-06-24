Wirecard shares climb by double-digit percentage for second day

Wirecard shares rose by double-digits for a second day on Wednesday, up 12% after a 19% rally on Tuesday. The German payments processor and DAX component is still down roughly 82% from last week’s levels, when it announced a 1.9 billion euro hole in its balance sheet. Its former CEO, Markus Braun, was arrested Tuesday and released on 5 million euros bail.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

