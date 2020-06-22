Wirecard shares open 46% lower as company says missing cash probably doesn’t exist

Wirecard shares opened 46% lower on Monday as the German payments processing firm said a missing 1.9 billion euros of cash probably does not exist. Wirecard said it’s having “constructive discussions” with its lenders about its credit lines, is considering cost cuts and the disposal of business units and product segments. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

