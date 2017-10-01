Catalonia’s leader opened the door to declaring independence late Sunday after early election results shows overwhelming support for seccession from Spain.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- With 90% approval, Catalonia has ‘earned the right’ to be independent, top official says - October 1, 2017
- The New York Post: Trump dedicates golf trophy to hurricane victims - October 1, 2017
- Outside the Box: How this investing pro overcomes 3 challenges in finding quality-value stocks - October 1, 2017