With a new CEO coming, Molson Coors investors want a 2020 reset analysts say

With a new chief executive waiting to take on the role, JPMorgan analysts think investors are looking forward to lots of changes at Molson Coors Brewing Co. in 2020. The beer company announced on Wednesday that Mark Hunter will retire, effective September 27, with Gavin Hattersley, currently the Chief Executive of the U.S. business unit MillerCoors, his successor. The company also announced a second-quarter earnings and revenue miss on Wednesday. “At this point we think the Street is more or less expecting some sort of reset in 2020 as Mr. Hattersley provides his initial three-year plan,” wrote JPMorgan in a note. “While this has resonated with CPG investors recently in similar C-level transitions and typically has resulted in positive share price performance, we think there is some level of skepticism that reinvestment will be enough to get underlying trends moving in the right direction because of the off-trend domestic premium beer category in the US.” JP Morgan rates Molson Coors stock neutral with a $58 price target, down from $63. UBS analysts are bullish, “convinced” that the portfolio of premium brands like Peroni and Blue Moon will drive growth. “We remain confident that Molson Coors can stabilize topline trends on more favorable weather, easier compares and continued growth in premium brands,” analysts said. UBS rates Molson Coors stock buy with a $71 price target, down from $76. Molson Coors stock is down 2% in Thursday after closing Wednesday down 5.2%.Shares have fallen nearly 6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 17.5% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

