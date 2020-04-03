With gowns and masks in short supply, researchers test drugs to prevent COVID-19 infections in health care workers

At least three clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine are trying to establish whether the decades-old malaria medication can prevent COVID-19 infections in frontline health-care workers as hospitals across the country scramble to secure enough gowns and masks for their employees.
