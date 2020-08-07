With half of its business at retailers like Walmart and Amazon, Wrangler parent Kontoor Brands is ‘winning with the winners’

Kontoor Brands, which spun off from VF Corp. in 2019, sells its Lee and Wrangler brands at large retailers, including Walmart.
