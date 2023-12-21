Longtime Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive is set to leave the company, a little over two months after its acquisition by Microsoft Corp.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- With Microsoft deal done, longtime Activision CEO Bobby Kotick says farewell - December 20, 2023
- Workers at a Wells Fargo branch just became the first at a major U.S. bank to unionize - December 20, 2023
- Polished.com stock surges more than 600%, and the company says it doesn’t know why - December 20, 2023